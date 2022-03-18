Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
