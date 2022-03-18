Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.13. 30,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

