Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 17,149 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,017. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

