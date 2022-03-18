ArGoApp Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

