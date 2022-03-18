Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $476,000.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

ARIZU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.