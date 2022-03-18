ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

