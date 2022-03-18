Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 16,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

