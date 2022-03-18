Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.90 ($7.59).

AT1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.56 ($6.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,362,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

