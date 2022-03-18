Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $148.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.91.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

