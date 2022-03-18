Assura (LON:AGR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.08).

LON AGR opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.72.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

