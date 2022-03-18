Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Athenex stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 49,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,211. The company has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Athenex by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

