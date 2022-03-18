Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 677 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

