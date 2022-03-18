Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 1,141 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

