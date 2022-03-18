Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 16,461 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $122,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 in the last three months.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.