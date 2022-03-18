Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

