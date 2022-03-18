Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

