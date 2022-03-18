Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,441 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

BSCP opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.43.

