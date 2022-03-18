Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 970 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

