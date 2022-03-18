Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ATCX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
ATCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.