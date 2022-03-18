Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATCX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

ATCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,629.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

