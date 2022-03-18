Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £9,941.40 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($24.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,927.70).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($24.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,859.30).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,219.12).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin purchased 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,827.57).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,503.90).

BOOM opened at GBX 1,865 ($24.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £295.43 million and a PE ratio of -214.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,260 ($29.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,759.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.70.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

