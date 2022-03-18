Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit (ATAKU)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.