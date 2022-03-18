Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

