AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
