AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

