Avast (LON:AVST) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.35) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.51).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 569 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 428.01 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.60 ($8.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.15. The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Avast’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About Avast (Get Rating)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

