Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASM. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

