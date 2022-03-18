Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
