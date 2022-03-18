AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,766. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.
AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
