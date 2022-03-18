AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,766. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.