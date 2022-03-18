Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.98. Aware shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,196 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

