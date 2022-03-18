AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Lowered to €29.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

