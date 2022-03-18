AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.41 on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

