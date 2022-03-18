Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

