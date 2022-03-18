Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Paul Fehlner Purchases 10,471 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) SVP Paul Fehlner bought 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXLA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

