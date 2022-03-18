Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AXTLF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
Axtel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axtel (AXTLF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.