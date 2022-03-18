Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AXTLF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

