Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

AYRWF stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.57. On average, research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

