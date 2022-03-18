Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 184,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,178. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

