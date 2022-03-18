Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Melanie Wilson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Melanie Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.66 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$46,600.00 ($33,525.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Baby Bunting Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.01%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

