Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

