Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at C$14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -29.51. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$32.47.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.