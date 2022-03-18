Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.