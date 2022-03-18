Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.16. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

CIB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,894. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

