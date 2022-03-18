Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.03 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

