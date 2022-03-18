Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.86 ($72.37).

ETR:MOR opened at €24.56 ($26.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.52 and a 200-day moving average of €34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $838.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 52 week high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

