Barclays Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.57 ($151.18).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €103.74 ($114.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of €109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.07. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

