Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $55.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
