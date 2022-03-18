Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.