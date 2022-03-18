BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:BCE opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. BCE has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

