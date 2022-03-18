Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $38.77 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $8.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 110,114,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

