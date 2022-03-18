Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($69.23) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.50 ($103.85).

ETR BC8 traded up €0.47 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting €46.94 ($51.58). 196,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.89.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

