Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.