Benchmark Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $9.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

