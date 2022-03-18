Benchmark Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $9.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of ZEV opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.