Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €269.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €269.00 ($295.60) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €249.83 ($274.54).
FRA:ALV opened at €213.45 ($234.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €216.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €205.78. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
