Berenberg Bank Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Target Price to £131.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($176.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £124.02 ($161.27).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON SPX opened at £130.20 ($169.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is £125.64 and its 200-day moving average is £147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a one year high of £172.25 ($223.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.